Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In Black Swimsuit After Bradley Cooper Split

Newly single Irina Shayk is living it up on vacation after her split from Bradley Cooper, and she shared quite the sexy photo of herself in a bathing suit on June 10 to show him what he’s missing!

Irina Shayk, 33, is spending time in Iceland after her breakup from Bradley Cooper, 44, and she looks like she’s having the BEST time. The supermodel checked out one of the country’s gorgeous waterfalls during the trip, and posted a breathtaking photo of herself looking at it from a distance. In the pic, she’s wearing a black, one-piece, thong swimsuit, with her perky derriere on full display in the photo. Irina has her back arched in the image, with he toned legs and booty on full display as she takes in the breathtaking Iceland scenery.

This trip comes just days after news of Bradley and Irina’s split after four years together made headlines. It’s unclear who the 33-year-old is away with, but she certainly seems to be taking time for herself as she gets used to the single life once again. Of course, her priority is also the pair’s daughter, Lea, 2. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, both Bradley and Lea are dedicated to putting their little girl first as they deal with the breakup. They are currently working out a custody situation, but still plan to spend time together for Lea’s sake.

“There’s no bad blood between [them],” our source explained. “They just wants different things out of life. Bradley is a loving, hands-on father. He is so sweet with Lea and is always laughing and smiling with her.” Bradley and Irina have always been extremely private about their relationship, and they have not commented on the split themselves.

Before the breakup, Bradley and Irina were last spotted together in public during an ice cream date with Lea over Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. Since then, they’ve both been photographed with her on solo outings.