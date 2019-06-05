See Pic
Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo Shows Off Toned Abs In Bright Bikini — See Sexy Mirror Selfie

olivia culpo
Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo stands out in a red bikini as she hits the beach with model Devon Windsor in Miami. 28 Mar 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo; Devon Windsor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA389697_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo stands out in a red bikini as she hits the beach with model Devon Windsor in Miami. 28 Mar 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo; Devon Windsor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA389697_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2019
Ex Miss Universe Olivia Culpo fellow models Devon Windsor, Daniela Braga, and Alex Windsor doing a photoshoot and a Reality TV Photoshoot. All the models are wearing Beach Bunny Swimwear bikinis for the photoshoot. Pictured: Olivia Culpo,Olivia Culpo Daniela Braga Alex Windsor Devon Windsor Ref: SPL1604951 201017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Senior Editor

Summer is basically here, and Olivia Culpo is celebrating with a sexy new bikini pic, which she posted to Instagram on June 4.

Olivia Culpo is the bikini queen, and she posted another photo in a sexy swimsuit on Instagram this week. In the pic, Olivia wears a bright orange bikini, with high-waisted bottoms and a bra-shaped top. She snapped a photo of herself in the mirror while wearing the teeny swimsuit, and also holding a half-eaten apple in her hand. “An apple a day,” she cheekily captioned the photo. For the pic, she has her hair parted down the middle and pulled back in a half ponytail.

Fans quickly began flooding the comments section of Olivia’s photo, and many of them jokingly finished her ‘An apple a day’ statement. One person wrote, “Keeps the cheaters away,” while someone else added, “Makes you look like this?” Many fans also raved over how great Olivia looked in her neon bikini, and others joked that Olivia’s ex, Danny Amendola, made a big mistake by letting her go. LOL!

Olivia posts sexy photos on social media quite often, and is no stranger to the attention she gets from her gorgeous pics. However, she recently made it clear that her sharing the pictures is NOT an open invitation for men to send her creepy direct messages!

View this post on Instagram

An apple a day

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

“Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs,” the model recently said on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “First of all, my number one red flag — I’m not going to date you. And second of all, if you have a girlfriend or wife, and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast. I really want to do it. I really want to screen cap all of them.”