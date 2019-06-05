Olivia Culpo Shows Off Toned Abs In Bright Bikini — See Sexy Mirror Selfie

Summer is basically here, and Olivia Culpo is celebrating with a sexy new bikini pic, which she posted to Instagram on June 4.

Olivia Culpo is the bikini queen, and she posted another photo in a sexy swimsuit on Instagram this week. In the pic, Olivia wears a bright orange bikini, with high-waisted bottoms and a bra-shaped top. She snapped a photo of herself in the mirror while wearing the teeny swimsuit, and also holding a half-eaten apple in her hand. “An apple a day,” she cheekily captioned the photo. For the pic, she has her hair parted down the middle and pulled back in a half ponytail.

Fans quickly began flooding the comments section of Olivia’s photo, and many of them jokingly finished her ‘An apple a day’ statement. One person wrote, “Keeps the cheaters away,” while someone else added, “Makes you look like this?” Many fans also raved over how great Olivia looked in her neon bikini, and others joked that Olivia’s ex, Danny Amendola, made a big mistake by letting her go. LOL!

Olivia posts sexy photos on social media quite often, and is no stranger to the attention she gets from her gorgeous pics. However, she recently made it clear that her sharing the pictures is NOT an open invitation for men to send her creepy direct messages!

“Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs,” the model recently said on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “First of all, my number one red flag — I’m not going to date you. And second of all, if you have a girlfriend or wife, and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast. I really want to do it. I really want to screen cap all of them.”