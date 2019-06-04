Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous when she showed off her toned legs in a sexy black, hip-high slit gown at the LA premiere of ‘Chasing Happiness’ on June 3.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, looked gorgeous when she arrived at the LA premiere of Chasing Happiness, a documentary about the Jonas Brothers which debuts on Amazon Prime today, June 4. The documentary of course stars Priyanka’s new husband, Nick Jonas, 26, but she managed to steal the show in this stunning black gown. Priyanka donned a long-sleeve black Galia Lahav Alanis Dress which was a super form-fitting wrap dress in crinkled silk crepe with tailored shoulder pads. The neckline of the dress featured a plunging V-neck, which was slightly covered up with a see-through crystal net feature. The best part of the dress, however, was without a doubt the insanely plunging slit on the side. The slit started all the way at her hip and was wide-open, with only the same crystal net covering the side of her thigh. Meanwhile, the rest of the slit showed off her insanely toned legs, which she accentuated with a pair of simple black pointy toed pumps. The gorgeous actress accessorized with dazzling Chopard white gold earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

Aside from Priyanka’s flawless outfit, her glam was just as amazing, as her makeup, done by Pati Dubroff, featured a deep brown smokey eye and a gorgeous dark brown metallic lip. As for her hair, done by Renato Campora, Priyanka let her dark locks down and swept to the side in a perfectly voluminous blowout.

While we absolutely loved Priyanka’s entire ensemble, Sophie Turner, 23, was also in attendance, as she was supporting her hubby, Joe Jonas, 29. Sophie also opted for a seriously sexy dress and went with the same chainmail theme as Priyanka. Sophie opted for a spaghetti strap silver chainmail Paco Rabanne Resort 2019 dress which hugged her petite frame to perfection. The slinky dress was covered in sequins and featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals.

Sophie’s glam for the evening was flawless as she opted for a light smokey eye with dark eyeliner and a deep red matte lip done by Georgie Eisdell, while her blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in loose beachy waves, done by Christian Wood, and her nude manicure was done by Ashlie Johnson.