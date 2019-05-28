Chris Hemsworth Admits There Was ‘No Point’ In Doing ‘Huntsman’ Sequel Without Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart’s affair with ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’s director got her kicked off the sequel, and her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, thinks that made the movie flop.

“I don’t think we ever landed on the point of the film,” Chris Hemsworth, 35, said of The Huntsman: Winter’s War, the 2016 follow-up to the 2012 surprise box office hit, Snow White and the Huntsman. While Chris, the titular Huntsman, was back for the sequel, his Snow White was not. Kristen Stewart, 29, was booted in the wake of her affair with director Rupert Sanders, 48. The movie subsequently bombed. “I thought we wanted to make a not-as-dark version,” Chris tells Variety in a new profile of the Men In Black: International star. “I felt like I was in a different movie. I was doing one thing, and there were these quite dramatic performances, which were brilliant.”

The first Huntsman movie made nearly $400 million at the box office, and while the sequel replaced Steward with Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain (and director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan) it failed to do half that. Winter’s War ultimately grossed $164.9 million worldwide against a $115 million budget. While Chris could blame the dysfunctional vision for the sequel’s failure, it’s possible that the first movie’s success was a case of “right place, right time.” Snow White and the Huntsman came out the same year as the final Twilight movie – Breaking Dawn – Part 2. It’s why her and Rupert’s affair – which broke both up his marriage and her relationship to her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, 33 – was so shocking. At the height of her fame, Bella cheated on Edward – the shock of it all!

Of course, seven years later, it’s clear that RPatz wasn’t going to last – at least, not romantically. Kristen Stewart began dating Alicia Cargile after the breakup with RPatz, and she was romantically linked to French singer Soko, musician Annie Clark (better known as St. Vincent) and Stella Maxwell. She’s been linked to stylist Sara Dinkin since Dec. 2018, but she did reunite with her ex, Stella, on May 20.

Kristen might reunite with another ex – this time, on the big screen. With Robert reportedly taking over the role of Batman, Robsten fans started telling anyone who would listen that KStew should play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, aka Batman’s long-term nemesis-love interest. “It’s cute that fans are lobbying for Kristen to be Catwoman in The Batman, but it likely won’t happen,” a Warner Bros. source told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s not because they dislike her; they would just like the film to have its own identity, and not be linked to Twilight.” Well, The Huntsman: Winter War thought it could do fine without Kristen, and look how that turned out.