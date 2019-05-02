Kristen Stewart Reveals Why She Finally Came Out After Not Defining Sexuality During ‘Twilight’ Years

Kristen Stewart was so exhausted by being constantly asked to define her sexuality while starring in the ‘Twilight’ franchise. She is so happy that young people today don’t feel the same pressures.

Kristen Stewart has dated both men and women, but didn’t want to define her sexuality when at the height of her fame as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise. Even though in 2017 she declared herself “so gay,” the 29-year-old actress told the Associated Press in a May 2 interview that, “Being someone who had been asked that question over and over and over, I felt I felt this huge responsibility, like one that I was really genuinely worried about. If I wasn’t able to say one way or the other, then was I sort of like forsaking a side. Are people going to look at me and say ‘You’re not setting an example.’ But it’s like, no…that’s not mine.”

She’s thrilled that young people today are becoming more and more comfortable without straight or gay labels and being gender fluid. “If you were to have this conversation with someone like in high school, they’d probably like roll their eyes and go, ‘Why are you complicating everything so much?’ Just sort of do what you want to do,’” she continued. “Man, I was gunning for that for a long time. So like god, thank you kids, lead the way. It’s really nice.”

“The fact that you don’t have to now is like so much more truthful,” she added about declaring a sexuality label. Since breaking up with Twilight co-star Rob Pattinson, 32, in 2013, Kristen has gone on to date visual effects artist Alicia Cargile, 27, French singer Soko, 33, musician Annie Clark a.k.a. St. Vincent, 36, Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, 28, and is currently involved with Sarah Dinkin.

“Whether or not you like girls or boys doesn’t even begin to describe who you are on the inside. For that vocabulary to be the only way to describe…I just feel like we don’t even have the words to describe the complexities of identity right now,’ she explained. While Rob was a great love of her life, Kristen revealed in her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in 2017 that she was “so gay.”