Kristen Stewart: The Chances Of Her Actually Joining ‘The Batman’ As Catwoman Revealed

What are the chances that Kristen Stewart would play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? We have the exclusive answer.

Sorry to those hoping for a Robsten reunion in The Batman. While Warner Brothers loves that fans want Kristen Stewart to play Catwoman in the upcoming superhero movie, a source close to the studio tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the actress isn’t even on their shortlist. And it’s because of the very reason that’s sending fans into a frenzy: if Robert Pattinson plays Batman, which he likely will, they don’t want the movie to turn into a Twilight reunion! “It’s cute that fans are lobbying for Kristen to be Catwoman in The Batman, but it likely won’t happen,” the Warner Bros. source told us. “It’s not because they dislike her; they would just like the film to have its own identity, and not be linked to Twilight.”

They also provided a gentle reminder that Rob doesn’t actually have the part yet! While he’s the frontrunner to play the next Dark Knight, actor Nicholas Hoult is also in the running, and the studio says he still has a “good chance of landing the role.” While Kristen and Nicholas have worked together in the past, an Equals reunion isn’t exactly as exciting. Another point: Catwoman may not even be a character included in The Batman, the source added! As DC fans know, there are literally dozens of Batman characters that could be pulled for the film; Catwoman isn’t an automatic choice. So, alas, Kristen won’t be following in the footsteps of Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Julie Newmar, and Eartha Kitt who came before her.

You can almost 100% count on seeing Rob as Batman, though. As a WB source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the news broke, the studio really wants him — they just “wanted to see the fan reaction and online reaction to the news first.” It’s safe to say that the reaction has been incredible!

HollywoodLife reached out to Kristen Stewart’s rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.