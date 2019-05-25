Gwen Stefani Appreciates Blake Shelton’s Support As She Struggles To Co-Parent With Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale have had a challenging time co-parenting their sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, but Blake Shelton has made things better.

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Gavin Rossdale, 53, haven’t been romantically together since 2015, but since they co-parent their three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, they have to deal with each other on a regular basis, and Gwen’s been realizing that having boyfriend Blake Shelton, 42, around is helping the situation in more ways than one.

“Gwen and Gavin have had a challenging time co-parenting,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They don’t see eye to eye on several things. Blake has been so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and is always there with an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting. Gwen and Gavin really don’t speak that much unless they need to. No matter what though, they always put their kids first, they just don’t agree on most things, but what exes do?”

It turns out what bothers Gwen the most about co-parenting with Gavin is the fact that she feels he doesn’t help her make decisions about the boys. “Gwen feels she’s constantly making decisions for the kids alone,” the source continued. “She knows Gavin is a great dad when he’s with the kids, she just wishes she’d get a little more help when it comes to school, schedules, etc. She gets frustrated and overwhelmed with it all sometimes as Gavin sometimes finds it challenging to balance career and kids. She really is the primary decision maker and truly is a super mom. Gwen is much better at it.”

As musicians, Gwen, Gavin and Blake all have busy careers but it’s good to know that they can still find some balance to put the kids first. Blake’s support for Gwen and the great relationship he has with her kids has seemed to help make their relationship stronger than ever even in the midst of her struggles with Gavin. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that although Gavin sometimes “struggles” with Blake spending so much time with his kids, he appreciates him wanting to be a part of their lives. “Gavin appreciates that Blake is a great guy and he knows how much the boys enjoy fishing and doing country things with Blake, things that Gavin would not or could not do with them, so Gavin understands,” the source said.