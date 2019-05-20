Rihanna Reveals How She Really Feels About A New Music Collaboration With Ex Drake

Rihanna & Drake already have a slew of songs together under their belts, but the songstress is now admitting that they probably won’t be working together again anytime soon.

They had everyone dancing with “Work,” and singing along to the soulful slow jam “Take Care,” but Drake and Rihanna’s time churning out bops may have come to an end. After endless rumors that Drizzy would appear on her next album, Rihanna shut them down in a new interview with T Magazine. “Not on this album, that’s for sure,” the 31-year-old singer said before adding: “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening.” Womp, womp.

The singer also touched upon the fan theories claiming Riri would be collaborating with Lady Gaga, 33, on the new record. “It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it,” the singer said. Whispers of a joint track between the two first began when Mother Monster followed Rihanna on Instagram on March 12, just after announcing she’d been working on new music herself.

Things seemed to go south between Drake and Rhianna after the 2016 MTV VMAS when Drake gave an over-the-top speech that nearly overshadowed Riri’s moment in the spotlight that night, as she was awarded with the Vanguard trophy. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments,” she later told Vogue. Rihanna even admitted that she and Drake aren’t exactly on speaking terms. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” Riri is now said to be dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

For now, it seems like Rihanna is more focused on her music than anything else, especially after taking a three year hiatus after 2016’s Anti. However, at this time, details are still minimal and the album doesn’t have a name. “It’s just been R9 thanks to the Navy,” Rihanna said when asked what titles she’s considered thus far. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this, ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?” she joked.