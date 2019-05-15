BTS Helps Kick Off ‘GMA’s Summer Concert Series With Performance Of Their Biggest Hits

‘Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series has officially begun, and it all kicked off with an epic performance from BTS in Central Park on May 15!

The guys from BTS are taking America by storm this year, and they continued their reign with an appearance on Good Morning America on May 15. Loyal fans of the k-pop group camped out for days ahead of the free, live performance in Central Park, despite colder-than-normal temperatures and non-stop rain. Luckily, BTS put on a show that they can remember forever! The guys showed off their incredible dance moves while belting out their biggest songs, including their newest hit, “Boy With Luv.” The crowd went absolutely wild as they put on an epic show.

BTS is currently in the midst of the United States leg of their Love Yourself World Tour. The tour actually began back in August 2018, and lasted through the beginning of April. However, because of its success, extension dates were added starting at the beginning of May. The guys performed two shows at the Rose Bowl on May 4 and 5, followed by two more concerts in Chicago last weekend. This coming weekend, they’re set for back-to-back concerts at MetLife Stadium, just outside New York City, so GMA was the perfect pit stop for the middle of the week!

After wrapping up the U.S. leg on May 19, BTS will head to Brazil, England, France and Japan to close out the tour. Their final show is set for July 14. It’s been an absolutely insane year for BTS, so hopefully they’ll get a little break after the tour ends.

BUT THE FAN CHANTS EVEN THO IT WAS JUST A SOUNDCHECK 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/wkAMo2WBh2 — pran with luv 🤟🏼 (@beemyhope_) May 15, 2019

The moment the #BTSarmy (and us😂) have been waiting for! Remember safety first, safety second, & coolness third! If you are in the audience please don’t push or shove & enjoy the show! #BTSonGMA #BTS #CentralPark pic.twitter.com/nXuWn0pvmH — NYPD 19th Precinct 💜 (@NYPD19Pct) May 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series has its best lineup yet this year, with stars like Ciara, Ellie Goulding, Blink 182, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper and plenty more set to perform throughout the summer. Next up, Hozier takes the Central Park stage on May 24!