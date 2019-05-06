The guys from BTS couldn’t help but get emotional after back-to-back shows at the Rose Bowl over the weekend, and Jimin was even seen crying onstage after the May 5 concert.

BTS kicked off the extension leg of their Love Yourself world tour with sold-out concerts at the Rose Bowl on May 4 and 5. To be playing such an iconic venue in the United States was obviously a huge moment for the group, and they were overwhelmed with gratitude as they closed out the second show. The guys had huge smiles on their faces as they finished their set, and they made sure to take in all the screaming fans and soak up all the love they got from their loyal California supporters.

Jimin seemed to get the most emotional of all, though, and even had to stop singing at one point as he was overcome with emotion. Fans recorded video of the moment when he had to take a breather to fight back tears, and he was even seen wiping one away from his face at one point. It was all out of happiness, though, as he eventually stood up and had a big smile on his face, while another member of the group gave him a comforting pat on the back.

We absolutely love and admire the guys of BTS for never being afraid to show their emotion. In fact, just last week, the group attended the Billboard Music Awards, and Jungkook was the one who got emotional. Cameras panned to the K-pop band in the crowd while Halsey was performing her hit, “Without Me,” onstage, and Jungkook could be seen tearing up! The guys recently collaborated with Halsey on the track “Boy Wth Luv,” so they have an important bond, and were clearly so proud of Halsey doing her thing.

The BTS tour continues with two shows in Chicago on May 11 and 12, followed by two stops at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey the following weekend. Then, the guys head to Brazil, London, France and Japan to close out the tour over the next several weeks.