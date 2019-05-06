Gwen Stefani Shines In Teeny Embellished Corset With Oversized Fur Coat At Met Gala

It’s been SIX years since Gwen Stefani attended the Met Gala, but she was back and better than ever at the event in 2019!

Gwen Stefani is known for making bold style choices, so it’s no surprise that she totally nailed the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. The singer hit the red carpet in a tiny, embellished bodysuit, which put her insanely toned legs on full display. She wore fishnet stockings underneath the ensemble, and covered up with an oversized fur coat that also featured sequined embellishments. Gwen completed her look with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail and added a pop of color with bright red lipstick, too.

This is actually Gwen’s first Met Gala since 2013. At that time, she was still married to her husband, Gavin Rossdale, and they walked the red carpet together at the event. Gwen looked incredible in her black and white dress, which featured stomach cutouts that put her abs on full display. Her beauty look was front and center that year, though, as she pulled her hair back into an updo with dramatic bangs swept to the side. Gorgeous! Gwen also attended the Met in 2010 and 2008 in equally as stunning looks.

While she had Gavin by her side during her past Met Gala appearances, Gwen was solo this time around. Of course, she’s currently in a super serious relationship with Blake Shelton, but he was unable to attend the Met Ball because of a live taping of The Voice in Los Angeles. Gwen proved she didn’t need a man to own that red carpet, though, and she was absolutely slaying all night long!

This year’s Met Gala was hosted by Anna Wintour, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. Along with Gwen, there were dozens of other celeb guests in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and many more. It was most certainly the event to kick off summer!