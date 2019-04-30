Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Figure In Tight Plunging LBD & $5,695 Bedazzled Clutch On ‘Hustlers’ Set

Jennifer Lopez has been filming her new movie, ‘Hustlers,’ for the past few months & while most of her looks have been revealing, this skintight mini dress just may be her sexiest look yet.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, stepped out on the set of her new movie, Hustlers, in New York City on Monday, April 29, when she donned a super sexy plunging LBD. JLo’s little black mini dress featured long sleeves and the shortest hemline we have ever seen with a little slit on the side of her leg, held together by a safety pin. Meanwhile, the neckline of the mini was insanely plunging, showing off massive cleavage, and also was held together by a tiny safety pin. The House of CB bandage dress hugged JLo’s curvaceous figure perfectly, as she paired the frock with a pair of metallic gold Christian Louboutin platform heels. She topped her look off with massive diamond hoops and chunky gold and diamond rings, however, her best accessory was without a doubt the sparkly clutch she was holding. The Judith Leiber Stack Of Cash Rich Clutch, which costs a whopping $5,695 dollars, tied Jennifer’s entire look together as the oversized box clutch is in the shape of 100 dollar bills, completely covered in crystals with a 24 karat gold plated money wrap detail in glowing aurum crystal.

JLo’s outfits while filming Hustlers have gotten sexier and sexier, as JLo plays a stripper named Ramona, in the upcoming film which is set to be released in September 2019. The recently engaged star has luckily given us all a sneak-peek of the new film, though, as she’s been out and about in NYC in a different costume every day. One outfit JLo wore, included skin-tight, white boot-cut jeans styled with an even tighter black and white tank tap with a cowl neck that showed off massive cleavage. She paired the look with sky-high snake-skin platform boots which she was spotted wearing around a shopping mall in NYC on Tuesday, March 26. While another look the singer wore recently on set, was when she was walking around NYC in super tight, high-waisted, dark wash skinny jeans. Tucked into her jeans was a black Juicy Couture tank top which was emblazoned with the word “Juicy” across her chest in rhinestones. On top of the outfit, she donned a massive fluffy gray cropped fur coat, accessorizing with insanely high black leather stiletto boots, covered in gold studs, and huge silver name-plate hoop earrings.

Jennifer officially proved that she can make anything look good, when she rocked a light blue fluffy bathrobe with nothing underneath and paired it with short tan Ugg button boots, putting her bare, spray-tanned legs on display when she was filming in NYC on March 29. She accessorized with a silver diamond nameplate necklace, which was the most popular trend in the early 2000s, massive silver hoop earrings and a bunch of rings. Her hair reminded us of the old JLo, as it was down in wispy waves with her side bangs swept to one side.

We have seriously been loving all of JLo’s sexy Hustlers costumes and it’s just getting us even more excited to see the highly anticipated new film which also stars Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl.