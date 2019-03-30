Jennifer Lopez looked amazing when she posed in a sexy bikini under a fur coat as the stripper character ‘Ramona’ in her upcoming film ‘Hustlers’.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, sure knows how to make an impression when taking on a memorable role in film! The singer and actress posed for a pic from the set of her upcoming movie, Hustlers, in which she plays a stripper named “Ramona”, and she sizzled in a sexy getup that we couldn’t take our eyes off of! She showed off her rock hard abs while wearing a light pink bikini under a large tan fur coat in the snapshot. She also sported shades and held what looked like a lighter in her hand. Hairstylist Frank Galasso posted the pic to his Instagram page on Mar. 29, and it sure got a lot of attention! “Meet Ramona @hustlersmovie Bts look at @jlo #stripper #stripperlife,” he captioned the pic.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jennifer looking sizzling hot on the set of the highly anticipated film, which is also set to star Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and more. On the same day Frank posted his photo of the gorgeous star, she was seen filming outside scenes in figure-flattering black spandex pants. She was also seen working on the film on Mar. 27, when she wore a tight t-shirt with the word “Juicy” on it under a purple fur coat and tight jeans.

JLo’s sexy look is just one of many exciting things to come out of Hustlers. The film, which is set to be released in 2020, is based on a viral New York Magazine article called “The Hustlers at Scores” by journalist Jessica Pressler, which came out in 2015. The article sheds light on strippers who stole from rich men to give to themselves, something Jessica calls a “modern Robin Hood story”.

With all the memorable sneak peeks we’ve already seen from Hustlers, it definitely looks like it’s going to quite the film, and we can’t wait to see Jennifer’s talent in it!