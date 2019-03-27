Jennifer Lopez Sports Flirty ‘Juicy’ Shirt & Fur Coat On The Set Of Her New Stripper Movie — New Pics

Jennifer Lopez got into character with a bedazzled logo made iconic in the aughts, just days after her co-star Constance Wu was also seen in a similarly sassy getup.

Jennifer Lopez’s “stripper” outfit is one we would actually cop for our next night out, as would any 2000s fashion enthusiast. The 49-year-old actress and singer began filming her new movie, Hustlers, on March 25, and JLo was pictured on set in a new costume on March 27: a black sweater plastered with Juicy Couture’s logo, complementary rhinestone booties, tight jeans, big silver hoops and a fluffy purple coat to tie the look all together. You can see the photo below.

JLo is usually seen in either workout gear or glamorous gowns for her latest red carpet event, but the premise of her new movie demands a completely different wardrobe. The upcoming film, expected to premiere in 2020, was inspired by a 2015 article from New York Magazine about strippers who scammed their Wall Street clientele in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Hustlers will take place in this same time period, and so JLo was seen in another loud outfit while filming at a “local mall” in New York City on March 26. She was pictured in white flare jeans, a cleavage-baring tank top and seriously high platforms, which even compelled her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 43, to sneak a “butt grab” while on set!

Constance Wu’s wardrobe was also treated to a dramatic makeover for her role in the stripper heist flick. Her most iconic roles called for modest costumes (Rachel Chu of Crazy Rich Asians and Jessica Huang in Fresh Off The Boat), so it was quite the change when Constance, 37, stepped out in stiletto booties, ripped jeans, a sassy fur coat, blunt bags and a generous application of eye shadow. We have yet to see Constance and JLo’s co-stars in costume, who would be Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julie Stiles and first-time feature film actress Cardi B (she was actually a stripper before becoming a Grammy-winning rapper).

JLo is also producing her latest film alongside the same producers she worked with on Second Act, who are Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Her groom-to-be is especially pumped for the movie to hit the big screen, as A-Rod shared a photo of him and JLo on March 24 and wrote, “I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”