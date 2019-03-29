Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Perfect Butt Wearing Tight Black Spandex Pants On ‘Hustlers’ Set

Jennifer Lopez walks by an ATM with a handful of cash in new pics from the set of her upcoming movie ‘Hustlers’!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked beyond flawless in jet-black spandex pants while she was photographed filming scenes from the upcoming movie Hustlers on Mar. 29. During the take in question, J.Lo, who also wore a hoodie over a sports bra, stops by at an ATM and seems to nervously look around while she holds some cash. Since she’s playing a stripper in the movie, which also stars Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl, she may be making a deposit.

Another notable behind the scenes moment that happened on the set of Hustlers went down on Mar. 26. While J.Lo was on break during one of her scenes, her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 43, was caught squeezing her butt. However, before pictures of his one-hand catch surfaced, A-Rod gushed over the Hustlers movie. “This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, ‘Hustlers.’ I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She’s been working so hard lately,” the A-Rod wrote on Instagram on March 24. “I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”

In addition to filming the movie, J.Lo has her upcoming It’s My Party concert tour to look forward to, and she’s excited to bring her twins, Max and Emme, 11, along with her. “Because it’s the summer, Jennifer’s kids will be able to be with her more, so the fact that it’s also her birthday made everything sync,” a source close to J.Lo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Alex works during the season and will join her as much as he can with her kids too. They love being together with all the kids. It’s when they’re happiest.”

“Jennifer loves taking the kids on the road with her and letting them see different cities,” our source continued. “Of course, her mom will be joining her, too.