Interview
Hollywood Life

‘The Challenge’ Star Stephen Bear Breaks Silence On Rumor He Had A ‘Fling’ With Kylie Jenner

stephen bear kylie jenner
MTV/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner was seen at Fresh Corn Grill with a friend. 03 Apr 2019 Pictured: Kylie Jenner is seen. Photo credit: PG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA393583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Kylie Jenner leaves with a smile after lunch with a friend at Fresh Corn Grill in West Hollywood Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner with Stormi and Travis Scott arriving on a jet back to LA. The family spent a vacation to mend things as a family. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Scott BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner with Stormi and Travis Scott arriving on a jet back to LA. The family spent a vacation to mend things as a family. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Scott BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Senior Editor

Stephen Bear is setting the record straight after his brother claimed the reality star had a secret fling with Kylie Jenner. ‘The Challenge’ str broke down exactly what happened in a new interview.

Sometimes a careless Instagram comment can start pretty wild rumors! Just ask U.K. reality star, Stephen Bear (“Bear”), who found himself making headlines after his brother outed him for having a ‘fling’ with Kylie Jenner. The whole mess started when Bear’s brother left an Instagram comment about The Challenge: War of the Worlds star’s breakup from his girlfriend, Ellie O’Donnell. “Listen, I flew to LA after his fling with @KylieJenner recently and told him straight in his hotel room to settle down,” Danny Bear wrote. “So please don’t lecture me on this subject. Ellie’s a nice girl an he realizes a happy, loving relationship can and does offer everything you can ever need from life. Some of us settle younger, some older, but ultimately, we were all young and foolish once, nobody’s perfect.”

Bear shared his side of the story during an interview with The Sun on April 16, and based on his telling of events, the ‘relationship’ between him and Kylie wasn’t exactly a fling. “When I was over in LA I did meet Kylie Jenner and we did party. Just party,” he said. “She was at one of the parties I went to. Just a party after a club.” He also clarified that he didn’t speak to Kylie directly, but added, “At a party I speak to every person in the room and when you’re in LA you meet the most amazing people –actors, actresses, sports people, and when I was going out to clubs out there I would get tables and people look over and when you’re sitting at a table, people invite you to cool places after” He concluded, “She was just there. I don’t know what the right or wrong thing is to say, really.”

Bear got his start on reality television as a contestant on U.K.’s Shipwrecked in 2011. He went onto appear on Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016, then won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. This year, he crossed over to American television on The Challenge, but was recently eliminated.

On the show, Bear was in a romantic relationship with fellow U.K. competitor,Georgia Harrison. However, during their time filming, it was revealed he also had an on/off girlfriend, Ellie, back home. Their romance was in limbo while he filmed War of the Worlds, but they have since broken up (seemingly for good).