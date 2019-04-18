JWoww is on fire! The ‘Jersey Shore’ stunner treated her fans to a majorly sexy BTS video from a new photoshoot, and her body has never looked better.

Hello, gorgeous! Jenni “JWoww” Farley stunned her fans on Instagram when she posted the sexiest video from behind the scenes at a glamorous new photoshoot. JWoww, 33, is posing for the camera while showing off her incredible body, wearing nothing but a set of lacy, black lingerie. She pans the camera down her body, revealing a low-cut bralette and high-waisted. matching thong. It’s not just fans who are obsessed with the new video, posted on April 17. Her Jersey Shore costars were freaking out, too! JWoww’s best friend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi simply wrote, “I’M SCREAMING.” Sammi Sweetheart said, “Hottieee 🔥🔥🔥”. We wholeheartedly agree! And Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, commented, “🔥 slaying.”

After a contentious divorce from her husband, Roger Mathews, JWoww is one of the most eligible bachelorettes in New Jersey. She's single right now, but that hasn't stopped romance rumors from swirling. In fact, she was even linked to her Jersey Shore buddy, Pauly D! Both JWoww and Pauly shot down that rumor, which started when he sweetly threw her a surprise birthday party. As a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, "JWoww and Pauly D find it comical that a story came out about them dating. They are both laughing over the fact that people are romantically linking them together again. There's absolutely no truth to any of it. They love each other dearly as friends, but that's it."

Just days before JWoww posted this racy video, she got fans talking on Instagram with another post. She called her (very hot) friend, Jarret Julis, her Man Crush Monday! She posted one of his shirtless selfies, but immediately shot down any idea that they were dating. “People are speculating that we are dating….” she wrote as the caption. “I mean… I do love u and your tan muscles…I think we would look so hot together… but the problem is, we have the same taste in men, so it could never work Sorry guys #hecutetho.” And that’s that on that!

