Happy 33rd Birthday, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley: See The ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Sexiest Looks Ever

Happy birthday, Jenni “JWoww” Farley! The Jersey Shore star celebrates her 33rd birthday today, Feb. 27, and we couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating! Since she has SO many incredible looks, we decided the best way to honor her was to take a look back at some of the sexiest outfits JWoww has ever worn.

One of our favorite looks of all-time came when she showed up at the MTV Video Music Awards looking beyond gorgeous in a plunging black gown. But not only did the dress have a deep v-neck that showed off the reality star‘s cleavage – it also featured fully sheer panels on the skirt that gave a great view of her toned legs. YAS QUEEN!

JWoww has also worn some sexy dresses to promote her latest MTV projects. She attended the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on March 22, 2018 in Toronto, Canada looking super glamorous in a velvet wrap dress. The champagne gown had both a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit to add drama and sex appeal. She also wore a similar dress to the People’s Choice Awards in November 2018, but instead of a matte velvet fabric, she opted for a shimmery finish that truly shined.

Clearly JWoww has worn plenty of amazing ensembles over the years, so it would basically be a crime not to head up to the gallery above and look through them on her birthday. Happy clicking – and happy birthday, Jenni!