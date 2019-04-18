Harry Styles Resurfaces At BLACKPINK’s L.A. Concert & Fans Are Freaking Out

It looks like Harry Styles has become a K-Pop fan — he even showed up to supported the ladies of BLACKPINK at their show in California on April 17!

Harry Styles keeps a pretty low profile these days, but he re-appeared on April 17 when he attended the BLACKPINK concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The ladies hit the stage for the first date on the U.S. leg of their world tour, and despite the packed arena, fans in the crowd spotted Harry hanging out and watching the show. A video shows Harry intently watching the show while wearing a gray beanie. Also in attendance was DJ Snake, who actually hung out with the ladies backstage after the show. It’s unclear if Harry also met up with the girls or not.

Fans began blowing up Twitter when they found out that Harry was at the concert. Recently, the singer also followed one of the group’s members, Jennie, on Instagram, which has some fans wondering if there might be something going on between the two. Of course, there’s also a lot of buzz that a collaboration could also be in the works. It’s been more than two years since Harry released his debut solo album, so fans are more than ready to hear new music from him — and a song with BLACKPINK would certainly be a good way to kick that off.

“Jennie Kim really have this power of making Harry Styles come to a blackpink concert,” one excited fan tweeted. “A freaking kpop concert.” Another person wrote, “Harry Styles went from following Jennie on Instagram to actually going to their concert, if we get a picture of them I’m afraid I might not make it.”

BREAKING NEWS: Harry Styles of One Direction band went to #BLACKPINKinLA concert. WTF WIIIIIIIG! pic.twitter.com/DminBYG2jZ — 🅢🅗🅐🅝🅔 #KILLTHISLOVE (@whippedforLisax) April 18, 2019

HARRY STYLES IS ON THE CONCERT I REPEAT MEMBER OF THE BIGGEST BOY BAND IS ON THE CONCERT OF BLACKPINK THIS IS NOT A DRILL #BLACKPINKinLA pic.twitter.com/4o9NvgWpmc — 김제니 (@jendukiekimmm) April 18, 2019

Of course, there’s no confirmation of anything going on between Harry and Jennie, and there have been no public talks about a collaboration between Harry and BLACKPINK, but the fans will be anxiously waiting for either possibility!