Video
Hollywood Life

Harry Styles Resurfaces At BLACKPINK’s L.A. Concert & Fans Are Freaking Out

harry styles blackpink
Shutterstock
South Korean Girl Group 'Blackpink' Poses As They Arrive For the Melon Music Aeards 2016 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul South Korea 19 November 2016 Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Seoul South Korea Music Melon Music Awards - Nov 2016
South Korean Girl Group 'Blackpink' Members Pose As They Arrive For the Asia Artist Awards 2016 at the Kyunghee University in Seoul South Korea 16 November 2016 Korea, Republic of Seoul South Korea Cinema Asia Artist Award - Nov 2016 South Korean girl group 'BLACKPINK' members pose as they arrive for the Asia Artist Awards 2016 at the Kyunghee University in Seoul, South Korea, 16 November 2016.
Lisa of the south korean girl band 'Blackpink' pictured crossing the street after attending the 'Michael Kors' Fashion Show in Downtown, Manhattan. Pictured: Lisa of Blackpink Ref: SPL5023761 130918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXO,BTS,TWICE,SHINee,Sistar,Blackpink,Gfriend etc. on the red carpet of 6th Gaonchart Music Awards in Seoul, Korea on 22th February, 2017.(China and Korea Rights Out) Pictured: 6th Gaonchart Music Awards Ref: SPL1448858 220217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No South Korea Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior Editor

It looks like Harry Styles has become a K-Pop fan — he even showed up to supported the ladies of BLACKPINK at their show in California on April 17!

Harry Styles keeps a pretty low profile these days, but he re-appeared on April 17 when he attended the BLACKPINK concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The ladies hit the stage for the first date on the U.S. leg of their world tour, and despite the packed arena, fans in the crowd spotted Harry hanging out and watching the show. A video shows Harry intently watching the show while wearing a gray beanie. Also in attendance was DJ Snake, who actually hung out with the ladies backstage after the show. It’s unclear if Harry also met up with the girls or not.

Fans began blowing up Twitter when they found out that Harry was at the concert. Recently, the singer also followed one of the group’s members, Jennie, on Instagram, which has some fans wondering if there might be something going on between the two. Of course, there’s also a lot of buzz that a collaboration could also be in the works. It’s been more than two years since Harry released his debut solo album, so fans are more than ready to hear new music from him — and a song with BLACKPINK would certainly be a good way to kick that off.

“Jennie Kim really have this power of making Harry Styles come to a blackpink concert,” one excited fan tweeted. “A freaking kpop concert.” Another person wrote, “Harry Styles went from following Jennie on Instagram to actually going to their concert, if we get a picture of them I’m afraid I might not make it.”

Of course, there’s no confirmation of anything going on between Harry and Jennie, and there have been no public talks about a collaboration between Harry and BLACKPINK, but the fans will be anxiously waiting for either possibility!