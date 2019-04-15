Tweets
Nicki Minaj & Diddy Have Technical Issues At Coachella With Ariana Grande & Fans Are Livid

Things didn’t go exactly as planned during two of Ariana Grande’s surprise Coachella performances with Nicki Minaj and Diddy — and fans were NOT happy with the sound issues that occurred.

Ariana Grande had a lot of surprises in store for fans during her Coachella set! Not only was there an NSYNC reunion for the ages, but Ari also brought out Nicki Minaj to perform their collaborations “Bang Bang” and “Side to Side,” as well as Diddy and Mase for a rendition of “Mo Money Mo Problems.” Unfortunately, the latter two performances had some technical difficulties that left the crowd and live stream viewers pretty upset! As Nicki was performing her “Bang Bang” verse, the microphone kept going in and out, while Ari told the crowd, “We can’t hear anything!”

The issue led to Nicki rapping a bit off-beat, while Ari struggled to chime in and keep up with her because neither woman could hear what was going on! Video from the event shows Nicki looking pretty confused, and although she kept performing, it was pretty clear that she was frustrated by the situation. Meanwhile, a similar issue plagued Diddy’s performance, with his mic dropping out throughout his time on stage. Sound problems have been an issue at Coachella for years because of the outdoor, desert location, but this one really seemed to get fans riled up.

“Whoever gave Nicki that faulty ass ear piece, meet me in the back,” one person tweeted. Another added, “The technical team did Nicki dirty.” Several others also posted GIFs and memes joking about how Nicki and Diddy would be going after the audio engineers after the show.

For the most part, though, fans rallied behind Nicki, Diddy and Mase, and tweeted their support after the artists got stuck in a tough situation. “Nicki handled that audio f*** up so professionally,” someone raved, while another added, “Coachella really disrespected Nicki, Mase n Diddy tonight. What the f*** was that?”

Either way, the performances had everyone talking, and Ariana definitely won the weekend after headlining the final night. She’ll be returning to the stage for a second Coachella performance on April 21, and we can’t wait to see if she has any surprises up her sleeve then, as well!