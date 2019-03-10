How Marc Anthony Feels About Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement To Alex Rodriguez

Marc Anthony is ‘extremely happy’ for his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez following the news of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, a source close to Marc told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

As so many fans congratulated Jennifer Lopez, 49, on her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, 43, on Mar. 9 in the Bahamas, even her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 50, is happy for her. A source close to Marc told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he reacted to the news. “Marc is extremely happy for Jennifer,” our source told us. “The kids love Alex and that’s all that matters to him.”

Meanwhile, J.Lo and Alex’s engagement comes at a high point in their relationship — they’re happier than they’ve ever been. “JLO and Alex have a really strong relationship,” a source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve just naturally bonded well so it’s always been easy. Jennifer and Alex both have never been more in love or happier.”

On top of that, it’s an added bonus how well their children get along with each other. “They both love how close their kids get along, too,” our source told us. “Family is really important to each of them and they’re both done having kids. They both are hoping to spend even more time together now that they’re engaged. They’re both amazed at how easy the transition of the families blended became.” J.Lo shares twins Maximillian David, 11, and Emme Maribel, 11, with Marc, and Alex shares Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

After two years of blissfully dating, J.Lo and A-Rod’s engagement was far from a surprise for anyone who knows the couple, J.Lo was still taken aback. “This really didn’t come as a shock to anyone,” another source told us. “Alex proposed on vacation in the Bahamas yesterday, March 9. Jennifer of course was surprised, even though it had been discussed. It was so romantic. The two are so happy.”

Since J.Lo posted a photo of her huge engagement ring on Instagram, Shane Co’s Vice President of Merchandise, Alicia Davis, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 15-carat ring has a value of $5 million. “Jennifer’s ring is an Emerald cut which is widely known as the most elegant and classic cut of diamond,” Alicia told use. “This diamond is featured on a classic solitaire band which perfectly showcases this timeless, elongated cut.”