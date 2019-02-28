Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite For Friend’s Birthday: Why Sofia Richie Wasn’t There

Exes, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, were back together again while out on Feb. 28 — and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was nowhere in sight. However, she had a very good reason…

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been on good terms recently, and they proved it once again by reuniting for Jonathan Cheban’s birthday at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 27. The exes were photographed leaving the restaurant together, and even got into the same car as they drove away. One person who was noticeably missing was Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean she wasn’t invited for the bash — earlier in the day, Sofia posted on her Instagram Story that she was home sick, so she likely wanted to rest up, rather than hitting the town. Along with Kourtney and Scott, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kris Jenner were also in attendance for the birthday dinner.

Things were quite tense between Kourtney and Scott for awhile after their 2015 breakup, but by 2018, they had really gotten back to a good place. Of course, the pair share three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, together, and they’ve gotten the whole co-parenting thing down pat! When Scott first starting dating Sofia in 2017, Kourtney was not thrilled about the 20-year-old spending time with the kids, but she’s since come around in a BIG way. In fact, the ladies and Scott even all take vacations with the children together now, and Sofia attended the Kardashian Christmas Eve party in December.

Kourtney is currently single ever since ending her more than one year romance with Younes Bendjima at the end of July 2018. However, an eyewitness caught the exes randomly bumping into each other at a tea house earlier this month, and reported that they seemed completely amicable.

The mom-of-three turns 40 in just a month and a half, but as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, she’s feeling more confident and sexier than ever despite reaching this milestone age. “Kourtney’s realizing that age is just a number,” our source explained. “She has no worries about turning 40.”