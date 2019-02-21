‘Game Of Clones’: Cara Maria Reveals Why She’s Searching For Love On MTV’s New Dating Show

Cara Maria is one of seven MTV stars hoping to find their match on the network’s new dating show, ‘Game of Clones,’ and we caught up with her EXCLUSIVELY about what she was looking for in her dream man and much more!

MTV’s newest show, Game of Clones, aims to find reality stars from the network their perfect match by bringing in seven ‘clones’ of each individual’s celebrity crush for them to get to know better. One of the contestants on the show’s upcoming season is The Challenge star, Cara Maria Sorbello, who chose Jason Momoa as her dream man. However, finding ‘the one’ is about more than just looks, and she’ll have to wade through seven Jason ‘clones’ to decide who she’ll match up with best personality-wise.

“At first, I looked at everyone…and it was overwhelming,” Cara Maria told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You walk in and everyone is dressed exactly alike and it’s like you’re in an alternate universe. Once you get over that shock, you start seeing the subtle differences in each person and their personalities. Is there something weird about them? Are they dry and boring or totally out there in left field? It’s a real interesting learning experience, for sure.” Cara added that Game of Clones was “literally a dream come true” for her, too, because it gave her the chance to finally be on a show without fear of being eliminated herself.

Although Cara is in a relationship with her Challenge co-star, Paulie Calafiore, now, she was single when she filmed Game of Clones, and was definitely hopeful that she’d find someone. “I was very open to meeting someone,” she confirmed. “Everybody was selected to look a way you wanted them to look, so that took out all of the annoying groundwork for me. It was fantastic. I had a whole room of men who wanted me — there’s no other girls and no competition. It was like Christmas! It was such a cool idea, and I was excited to do it.”

Cara has been part of the MTV family ever since first appearing on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II in 2010. Obviously, after ten years as a reality star, her public life has been widely publicized, which is also why Game of Clones made sense for her. “I haven’t dated anyone outside of a TV world since before I was 23 years old,” she explained. “I’m 32 now. When I first started doing The Challenge, I met my boyfriend, Abram [Boise], and we dated for five or six years. Then, I breakup with him, and had a brief dating episode with Kyle [Shore], another TV personality who I met on TV. Then I met Paulie. I don’t know how the real world of dating even is! What am I going to do…go on Tinder? Like how does that work, if the person swipes on me and recognizes me, or if they don’t, their friends or something is going to. There’s no escaping that. It’s easier to date in my reality TV world.”

Game of Clones premieres on Feb. 21. at 9:00 p.m. on MTV. Along with Cara, Pauly D, Kailyn Lowry, Nicole Zanatta, Kam Williams, Derrick Henry and Leroy Garrett will also be looking for love on the show.