Cara Maria Reveals Why She’s Giving Paulie A 2nd Chance After Danielle Maltby Drama

Cara Maria Sorbello confirmed on Feb. 14 that she’s ‘moving forward’ with Paulie Calafiore after his cheating scandal, and we caught up with her EXCLUSIVELY about the relationship.

It wasn’t easy, but Cara Maria Sorbello has agreed to give Paulie Calafiore a second chance at their relationship after finding out he was seeing his ex, Danielle Maltby, behind her back last summer and fall. “Paulie has been doing everything in his power to show me, and tell me and make me believe that I really am the only girl that he wants and that his intentions are real,” Cara told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I still have a big wall around me. I’m like, do I give this guy a second chance when he was my best friend and I was absolutely head over heels in love with him? Or, do I say forget about it and keep pushing him away? The trust is a hard thing to get back.”

Cara publicly confirmed that she’s dating Paulie once again via her Instagram story on Valentine’s Day. “There’s a man out there who patiently adds a new foothold to help him continue to climb no matter how high I build my wall,” she wrote. “The harder I push him away, the stronger he holds on to prove why I should let him stay. No one will fully know the lengths his man has gone (and the things he continues to do) on his own to prove his intentions and his feelings. So with one foot out the door…and one foot in…I am moving forward with an open ear and heart.”

The drama between Paulie, Cara and Danielle happened after Cara and Paulie returned from filming The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and Danielle went public with the secret romance she and Paulie had been carrying on for months without Cara knowing. During filming of the show, Cara and Paulie were together and blissfully happy, and now, it’s airing on MTV.

“Watching it now…everything I felt and how I was in that moment was all real,” Cara explained in our interview. “I don’t act on any show I’ve ever done. I can’t act. No one can put themselves in our shoes because no one can understand what our life is like — to meet someone on TV and have everything be documented on TV and scrutinized on social media. It’s what we accepted with our jobs, but we’re still human and we’re still trying to figure it out. He’s trying his damndest…”

In addition to appearing on this season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which airs Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV, Cara is also participating in the network’s new dating show, Game of Clones, which premieres Feb. 21 at 9:00 p.m. She filmed the show at the very beginning of her relationship with Paulie, before they were an official couple, and was transparent with him about it.