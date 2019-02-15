‘Game Of Clones’ Preview: Pauly D Meets 7 Megan Fox Look-Alikes As He Seeks Out His Dream Woman

Pauly D is looking for his dream girl on MTV’s newest dating show, ‘Game of Clones,’ and we have an EXCLUSIVE extended look at the beginning of his search for the perfect Megan Fox look-alike!

After years of living the single life on Jersey Shore, Pauly D is finally ready to settle down — and he’s looking to do so with help from MTV’s new show, Game of Clones. The show aims to help Pauly and other MTV stars find their perfect match by introducing them to seven clones of their celebrity crush. From there, the reality stars will have to narrow it down to which one they think is the best for them based on personality. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Feb. 21 premiere, Pauly meets up with the seven look-alikes of his celeb dream woman, Megan Fox.

“She’s got the light eyes, the tan skin, the dark hair, the smile,” Pauly raves about Megan. “She’s perfect!” As for why he’s decided to find true love on Game of Clones, Pauly adds, “I am on the road constantly touring. I’m in a different state pretty much every single day. The nightclub may not be the right place to find a real significant relationship. I’m at a point in my lie where I want more than that — I want the substance. I’m very proud to be a father, I’ve got my career on point, and I want that one person to share that with. So this experiment may actually be the perfect thing for me.”

When Pauly’s daughter, Amabella, was born back in 2013, he was still down for living the bachelor lifestyle, but now that he’s 38, it looks like he’s finally ready to settle down! In the clip, he gets to know the women, and his interest seems to pique the most when he’s talking to one clone named Olivia. “Olivia broke the ice,” he admits. “She felt my hair! That shows me she’s not afraid to do anything in front of me. I’d like to get to know her a little bit more.”

We’ll get to follow Pauly’s journey to find love when Game of Clones premieres on Feb. 21 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV. The show will also feature Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry along with The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello, Nicole Zanatta, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett and Derrick Henry.