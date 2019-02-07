Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin & More Models Showing Off Abs On The Runway In Cropped Looks

Celebs love crop tops and with good reason – they’re stylish, sexy, and super on-trend! Models like Gigi Hadid have even worn them on the runway, proving the look is built to last.

Models love showing off their abs off the runway – but they also do it during fashion shows! Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Ashley Graham has flashed part of her stomach in a crop top while modeling, and even though they didn’t necessarily choose exactly what they wore, we still love these super sexy looks! So, in honor of New York Fashion Week, we decided to round up some of our favorite cropped looks from the catwalk.

Gigi’s rocked a few crop tops on the runway. One of our faves was a white and black graphic t-shirt from her and Tommy Hilfiger‘s collaborative collection. She rocked the shirt with blue leather racing pants, a white and black choker, and black booties during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2018.

Another great look was shown at Fendi‘s show on Sept. 20, 2018 when Gigi hit the catwalk in a camel-colored elbow-length top. The monochromatic look was finished off with khaki pants and heels.

But Gigi isn’t the only one who has sported her rock-hard abs on the runway. Her sister Bella Hadid did the same at the Roberto Cavalli show on Sept. 22, 2018 and her bestie Kendall Jenner rocked a stringy bra-inspired top for Alexander Wang in 2016. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of the best crop top looks from previous fashion weeks!