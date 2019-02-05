Ryan Edwards’ Wife, Mackenzie, & Ex, Maci, Pose For Sweet Family Pic With Kids As He Remains In Jail

It looks like Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and his ex, Maci Bookout, are leaning on each other after his recent arrest. The ladies even brought all their kids together to take an adorable family pic, which you can see here!

Ryan Edwards is continuing to serve time in jail after his Jan. 23 arrest for theft and heroin possession (both outstanding warrants from Dec.2018 and April 2017, respectively). Meanwhile, his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is at home raising their four-month old son, Jagger, and his ex, Maci Bookout, is caring for the ten-year-old son they share, Bentley. The women do not have the most pleasant history, but it seems they are putting on a united front as they deal with Ryan’s legal issues. Maci took to Instagram on Feb. 4 to share a photo of herself and Mackenzie together, along with all of their kids — aside from Bentley, Maci is also mom to a daughter, Jade, 3, and son, Maverick, 2, with her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Mackenzie has another son from a previous relationship, as well. SEE THE FAMILY PHOTO HERE.

“Family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything,” Maci captioned the photo. It’s safe to say that Maci and Mackenzie have gone through a lot when it comes to Ryan. In fact, just two months before his most recent arrest, he had just completed a stint in rehab. He was actually absent for Jagger’s October birth because of his time in treatment. Plus, Maci has long struggled with her fear of Bentley’s safety while in Ryan’s care because of the 28-year-old’s drug addiction. She was also issued a restraining order against Ryan for herself, Taylor, Jayde and Maverick in May 2018, after claiming he threatened to hurt her physically.

As for Maci and Mackenzie — the women have clearly come a long way since their drama at the Teen Mom OG reunion show in summer 2017. The show aired after a shocking episode of Teen Mom OG, in which Ryan appeared dazed and half asleep while driving with Mackenzie in the car while under the influence. Mackenzie claimed to have not known anything about Ryan’s substance abuse problems, and called Maci out during the reunion show for hiding what she knew instead of helping Ryan get the help he needed.

“You told me to my fave, merely days after I had informed you about Ryan seeking help, that you had known about the problem since November,” Mackenzie said. “That was 186 days, 400,464 hours, and 267,840 minutes that he could’ve died, and still, you said nothing. You let everyone know that you feared for his life, while concurrently exploiting Ryan and his addiction on the show.”

This was the start of major bad blood between the women, but they’ve obviously been able to put it behind them for the sake of their children. Mackenzie has not publicly spoken out about Ryan’s most recent arrest; however, she was still wearing her engagement ring from Ryan in the new family pic with Maci and the kids. Ryan is expected to remain in jail until at least April 15, 2019, which is the date of his next court hearing.