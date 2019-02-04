Lori Harvey: 5 Things To Know About Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Who Has Been Linked To Trey Songz

Who is Lori Harvey, the model and equestrian champ that Twitter bowed down to after rumors claimed she had Trey Songz, Future and Justin Combs ‘on rotation’? Here’s the 411 on the beauty.

Praise piled onto Twitter for Lori Harvey, 22, after fans caught wind that she’s supposedly changing the game in the dating industry on Feb. 4. The tweets came pouring in after rumors suggested she once found herself in the middle of a love triangle between Trey Songz, Future and Justin Combs — as one fan wrote, “Lori Harvey is out there dribbling our childhood crushes and I’m here for it.” So, who’s the mastermind with the ball in her court? Here’s what you should know about the beauty that got a name drop from Meek Mill in his song, “Going Bad.”

1. Lori is Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter. Yes, that Steve Harvey — the iconic television host for everything from Family Feud to the Miss Universe pageant. But most importantly, in this context, he’s the author of Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, a book that coaches women into making their men commit. It looks like successfully wooing people over runs in the family. Lori is the daughter of fashion blogger Marjorie Elaine Harvey, who married Steve in 2007.

2. Lori has been linked to a number of hot shots. Most recently, gossip Twitter account @gossipoftheciti claimed on Feb. 4 that Lori and race car driver Lewis Hamilton, 34, were “booed up at the club and tonguing each other down.” While this hasn’t been confirmed, the rumor surfaced after Lori wiped Trey Songz, 34, from her Instagram feed! She had been photographed with the “Mr. Steal Your Girl” rapper since Dec. 2018 — Lori was even filmed with her arms wrapped around the rapper as he performed in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve, according to TMZ. But it was one specific outing — a trip to a Beverly Hills jewelry store on Dec. 19, 2018 — that reportedly elicited petty responses from Future, 35, and Justin Combs, 25. After Lori was photographed hiding from paparazzi, Future said in an IG Live session, “You ducked too late,” while Justin captioned an IG photo, “Should’ve ducked sooner.” It was presumably directed at the model, according to The Shade Room! She was previously engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay, 24.

3. She has walked big fashion shows. Lori has modeled down runways during Paris and Milan’s Fashion Weeks, particularly walking for Dolce & Gabbana multiple times. She even shared the stage with Justin’s brother, Christian Combs, during one such show in Sept. 2017! Off the runway, Lori’s still a high fashion connoisseur — she can be seen repping brands like Hermès and Chanel on her IG feed.

4. Lori is breaking the status quo in the modeling industry. Get this — she’s only 5’3″! With her short height, in addition to being a POC, Lori told BET, “Being that I’m not a traditional model, it’s kind of cool because I feel like it’s opening up a door for a new generation of models that look more like me versus being 5-foot-10 and super skinny [with a] super flat stomach and super skinny legs like everything looks so perfect. So, it’s cool that I don’t have to be a size 00.” She added, “I feel like you don’t see a lot of color in the fashion industry in general. You just don’t. I think I was one of five girls backstage at the show that was African-American.”

5. She once aspired to compete in the Olympics. Before modeling, Lori was a competitive horseback rider with many ribbons to prove her talent — Steve proudly wore one of them on the Steve Harvey show in 2014. She attended college in Florida to continue competing, but switched to online classes after breaking her back and tearing her MCL in a show jumping competition, which ended her horseback riding career.