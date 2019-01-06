27 Most Revealing Golden Globes Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry & More

The 2019 Golden Globes are upon us, and in honor of the big night, we’re looking back at some of the sexiest dresses to ever hit the carpet. Check it out here!

There’s sure to be tons of amazing fashion on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Jan. 6, especially if these looks from years’ past are any indication! While the Globes is a night for dressing up in glamorous gowns, it’s also a fairly laid-back award show, so there’s no harm in stars adding a little sexiness to their looks. For instance, Mandy Moore looked beyond amazing in her navy blue gown at the Globes in 2017, and the ensemble featured an insanely plunging neckline, which put cleavage on full display. The dress featured a stunning cape that dressed it up, and Mandy was glowing as she posed for photos all night.

Speaking of cleavage-baring ensembles, can we talk about Katy Perry’s look at the show in 2016?! She wore a skintight pink dress, which featured a low-cut neckline. Every inch of Katy’s curves was hugged by the dress, and her toned arms and cleavage were front-and-center. And how about Kristen Bell in 2017?! She wore long-sleeved, floor-length, sequined black gown, but her entire chest was exposed thanks to the dress’ plunging style. It’s just proof that you can be classy AND sexy at the same time!

A lot of stars also love showing off their toned legs in slit gowns on the red carpet. Jennifer Aniston did just that at the 2010 Globes, wearing a one-shouldered, black dress with thigh-high slit. Of course, she posed with her tanned leg sticking out to really give photographers the full effect of the look.

Click through the gallery above to check out these sexy looks and more of the most revealing Golden Globes looks of all-time, and gear up to check out the show on NBC at 8:00 p.m. Jan. 6!