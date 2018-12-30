Alex Fine: 5 Things To Know About Sexy Trainer, 25, Kissing Cassie, 32, In New Photo

Cassie had fans buzzing when she posted a photo kissing a hunky new man on Dec. 29, and now, his identity has been revealed as celebrity trainer, Alex Fine. Here’s everything to know!

On the same day that Diddy professed his love to Cassie, 32, with a gorgeous picture and heart emoji on Instagram, she turned right around and posted a photo of herself kissing someone else! So, who’s this sexy new guy in her life?! He’s a trainer who works with celebrities named Alex Fine. Alex is seven years Cassie’s junior, and it’s unclear how they met or what their exact status is, but things definitely seem to be heating up! Here’s more to know about him:

1. He works on fitness with tons of celebrities. Some of Alex’s celebrity clientele include Mark Consuelos, Jennifer Aniston, Odell Beckham Jr., Reggie Bush and KJ Apa. The 25-year-old got into the fitness field by interning with CT Fletcher and Jason Walsh, who helped Bradley Cooper get in his best shape ever for American Sniper. From there, he started his own personal training program and opened a gym in California. His client base grew based on referrals from friends.

2. He was a D1 athlete in college. Working with so many professional athletes isn’t intimidating to Alex, because he was a serious competitive athlete himself. Alex played football at Central Michigan University, although he never saw action in any games during his career. He graduated CMU in 2015.

3. He’s a bull rider. When he’s not in the gym working out, Alex rides bulls. “It was a bet that started when I met one of my clients, Justin Pugh, who plays on the New York Giants,” Alex told The Manual. “I thought I could do it and he didn’t. I’d never ridden a horse before.”

4. He wants to branch out in the entertainment industry. Now that Alex has his footing in personal training, he’s ready to branch out and expand his career. “I’ll keep the training company but branch out into other businesses as well,” he admitted. “I’m going to start producing TV documentaries.”

5. He’s a charitable guy. While in college, Alex volunteered for the Special Olympics. He also helped in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in 2017 by joining a team that rescued 30 people stranded in a nursing home and organizing a much-needed food drive.