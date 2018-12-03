XXXTentacion’s Baby’s Name Revealed By Late Rapper’s Mom Who Posts Sweet Pic Of His Baby Mama

XXXTentacion’s girlfriend was expecting the couple’s first child at the time of his tragic murder in June. Now his mom is revealing her identity and the unborn baby’s name.

The rap world was hit hard on June 18 when XXXTentacion was brutally gunned down outside a motorsports store near Miami at just 20-years-old. Then there was another big shock when his mother Cleopatra Bernard four days later posted an Instagram photo of an ultrasound saying “”he left us a final gift,” hinting at a pregnancy. Now she’s finally revealed who the mother of XXX’s baby is and what she’s naming their yet to be delivered child. Cleo posted an Instagram pic on Dec. 3 of her late son with his arms around a woman she identifies as Jenesis, and that she’s the mother to their unbaby Gekyume, or Yume for short. It’s unclear by the name if it’s a boy or a girl.

Up until now Cleopatra had been incredibly tight-lipped about the identity and details of XXX’s girlfriend and baby mama. But Jenesis’ identity was revealed earlier in the day when The Blast reported that a Jenesis Sanchez‘s name appeared on a prosecutors list of someone who might have knowledge about his murder and had spent a lot of time with the rapper. She was also listed in the court docs as currently living with Cleopatra.

The site also got ahold of Jenesis’ baby shower registry and it shows that Yume’s due date is on Jan. 28, 2019. The Blast also says that Gekyume is a word allegedly coined by XXXTentacion that means “different state” or “next universe of thought” and since he came up with the handle, it’s not clear if Jenesis expecting a boy or girl. Even on her gift registry, diaper carriers, baby seats and other items are requested in the color black, so no hints of punk of blue.

XXX — real name Jaseh Onfroy — was shot multiple times while sitting in his BMW after leaving a Deerfield Beach, FL motorsports store. He was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. Four men — Dedrick Williams, 22; Michael Boatwright, 22; Trayvon Newsome, 20; and Robert Allen, 22 — were indicted in connection with his brutal murder.