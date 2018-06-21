Was XXXTentacion Expecting a Baby Before His Brutal Murder? Did His Mother Just Confirm That?

Whoa! According to XXXTentacion’s mom, the murdered rapper was allegedly expecting his first child at the time of his tragic death. We’ve got the details.

While Miami rapper XXXTentacion may have been taken from this world at the tender age of 20, his spirit could be living on. His mom Cleopatra Bernard posted on Instagram that he allegedly left his family “a final gift” and showed off a sonogram photo hinting that he had a child on the way. There’s no word on who the alleged mother is, but it seems to not be his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. She’s been openly mourning him, saying that his death has left her “broken,” but hasn’t mentioned anything about a pregnancy.

XXX — real name Jahseh Onfroy — was gunned down on June 18 while sitting in his car outside of RIVA motorsports in Deerfield Beach, FL in a possible armed robbery. Broward County Sheriff’s department officials arrested his alleged murderer, a 22-year-old man named Dedrick D. Williams, on June 20 and booked him on charges of first-degree murder. He’s being held without bail and there are arrest warrants out for three more suspects.

Fans aren’t totally buying Jah’s mom’s claim that he allegedly has a baby on the way on a fan site showing the pic. One wrote in the comments “real X fans know that HE SAID his mom never wanted anything to do with him, she was more like a distance sister. Only when he made it, she was there more than ever.” Another questioned her motive, writing “His mom has a history of lying and chasing clout. This is his words and his sister words on her. A post his sister made before X died she went into details about a lot of things. I’m not sure if she took the post down but it’s coming to light..let’s hope I’m wrong.” One fan wrote, “I still wouldn’t be sharing baby news after I lost my son. But again that’s JUST ME!.”

Others were hopeful over the news that Jah has allegedly left behind a possibly baby on the way. On Cleo’s page — which does not allow any hater comments — one fan wrote “‘If I die I’ll be born again’ Jah is watching. He knows that we’re all upset about his passing. This is his final gift.” Another added “X will always be there in the little baby’s heart.” Another fan wrote “His legacy goes on 👏🏽👏🏽.” We’ve reached out to Jah’s mom and his attorney to find out if there really is a baby on the way.