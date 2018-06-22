XXXTentacion’s Baby Mama Is Current GF, Not Ex Geneva, Rep Confirms: She Was Pregnant For ‘Weeks’

It’s true: XXXTentaction was expecting a baby before he was fatally shot in Florida. His rep confirmed the news, as reports say the rapper knew about the bundle of joy for ‘weeks’ before he was killed.

XXXTentacion was just months away from becoming a dad when he was shot and killed on June 18. Hours after his mother seemed to hint at the baby news on Instagram, a rep for the rapper confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that his girlfriend was pregnant with his child when he died. The identity of XXX’s love was not revealed, however, they’d reportedly been dating for “months” when he knocked her up, according to TMZ.

It was first speculated that XXXTentacion had been expecting a baby when his mom, Cleopatra Bernard, shared a photo of an ultrasound with the caption, “He left us a final gift.” TMZ reports that the girlfriend is about four months along in her pregnancy, and that XXXTentacion knew for “weeks” about the baby he had on the way. However, he reportedly decided to keep the exciting news a secret because he wanted to give his girl “a stress-free pregnancy.” This is likely why her identity is still being kept a secret now.

XXXTentacion was in his car outside a motorcycle shop when he was gunned down earlier this week. He was shot in the neck. Detectives are still investigating whether or not this was a random act, and they arrested one suspect, Dedrick D. Williams, 22, on June 21. There are currently arrest warrants out for three more suspects, as well, but their identities have not been publicized.

The rapper had gone through a lot of legal troubles in the past — he was charged with seven felonies, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, in 2017 — but was turning his life around in the months before his death, according to his lawyer. “He accepted his mistakes and was making changes,” J. David Bogenschutz told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He realized what he had done wrong and began to take ownership of his problems and the courts recognized that and rewarded him for good behavior.” Of course, this makes his untimely death even more devastating.