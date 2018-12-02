Bebe Rexha Belts Out Gorgeous Rendition Of ‘I’m A Mess’ At VS Fashion Show

Babe alert! Bebe Rexha hit the runway for the 2018 VS Fashion Show, and she sounded incredible while performing her hit ‘I’m A Mess’ as the models walked beside her!

Bebe Rexha was one of several performers at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she sang her hit “I’m A Mess” while making her way down the catwalk with the models. Bebe looked stunning in her hot pink outfit for the event, putting her amazing legs on display in the leotard ensemble, which she paired with a matching jacket. Bebe’s performance went down during the PINK segment of the show, during which many rookie models, including Maggie Laine and Kelsey Merritt, walked the runway.

Along with Bebe, this year’s show featured performances from Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid made their epic return to the show after missing out in 2017, while Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel and more walked once again. The show was filmed last month in New York City, and the models and performers actually put the show on TWICE so the best footage possible would be available for the Dec. 2 television airing.

This has been quite a year for Bebe. Not only did her song with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be,” set major records on the Billboard charts, but she released her debut album, Expectations, back in June. Meanwhile, “I’m A Mess” has been killing it, too, since Bebe released it as a single in June.

Bebe has not announced her plans for 2019 just yet, but after everything she accomplished in 2018, there’s sure to be a lot of greatness to come! Until then, we’re just going to relive this performance on repeat…