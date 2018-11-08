Bebe Rexha Rocks Sexy Hot Pink Outfit & Boots To Perform At VS Fashion Show

The models weren’t the only ones who slayed on the runway at the VS Fashion Show on Nov. 8 — Bebe Rexha looked beyond INCREDIBLE while she performed during the show, too!

Bebe Rexha had the honor of performing at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she fit right in with the gorgeous supermodels as she hit the runway. The singer strutted alongside the models while wearing an ensemble that really stood out, as it was bright pink! Bebe’s leotard, giant coat AND thigh-high boots were all the same neon pink color, and Bebe looked amazing.She wore her blonde bob straight, with her bangs brushed to the side, and we’re obsessed with the whole look! Bebe also walked the pink carpet at the show, and totally slayed in a plunging, red wrap dress, which exposed a whole lot of cleavage!

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was back in New York City, and featured some of the biggest models in the world. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid returned after not walking in the show last year, while Bella Hadid also came back for her third year in a row. Meanwhile, Behati Prinsloo made her epic return to the runway after having two babies back-to-back, and Candice Swanepoel also showed off her post-baby body in some sexy lingerie — she just gave birth four months ago!

Plus, as always, the show was jam-packed with epic performances. Aside from Bebe, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and more also took the stage to sing! It was certainly a VS Show that will go down in the books, and you can catch everything that went down when it airs on ABC at 10:00 pm ET on Dec. 2.

As for Bebe — she’s had quite a year! Her song with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be,” has been at the top of the charts for months, and she released her debut album in June. Now, “I’m A Mess” is finding its own success on the Billboard charts, as well. It’s a good time to be Bebe!