Prince Louis Grabs Grandpa Prince Charles’ Cheeks In Adorable New Pics – See Sweet Moment

All hail Prince Louis, who just seized the crown of ‘cutest Royal baby!’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest grabbed grandpa Prince Charles’s face in the most adorable picture ever!

If we could understand what Prince Louis’s thoughts, he probably was thinking, “Two can play this ‘Got Your Nose’ game, Grandpa!” While the royal family was taking photos in celebration of Prince Charles’s 70th birthday, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s youngest brother decided to steal the spotlight – by grabbing his grandfather’s face! It’s not entirely sure if he was going for Charles’s nose, ear, cheek or eye but one thing’s for certain: it’s the cutest picture ever! This cheeky little boy got laughs from his parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, while his uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, were all smiles, too.

The Sunday Times Magazine also captured a couple of adorable moments between Louis and his grandfather. One picture showed Charles playing with Louis’s tiny, tiny fingers, while the other one saw the grandfather cuddling his grandson close to his chest. Yes, Charles is the son of Queen Elizabeth II but in this one picture, he was just any other proud grandfather, happy to lovingly hold his grandson. Truly, a heartwarming sight.

“I’ve traveled all over the world photographing the Prince of Wales for the last 15 years…” Charles’s photographer Chris Jackson said, “…so I was delighted to have been asked to take these official portraits of The Prince surrounded by his family to celebrate the important milestone of his 70th Birthday. It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House.”

It won’t be long before Charles is cuddling another grandchild, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting. Prince Charles has already won a special place in his daughter-in-law’s heart by walking her down the aisle during their May 2018 royal wedding, after her father, Thomas Markle, 74, suffered a mild heart attack days before the wedding. “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs, and I’m here to support you,’” Prince Harry said when discussing this wedding day drama. “I was very grateful for him to be able to do that.” Since then, Meghan and Charles have reportedly bonded over a shared love of art, history and culture. So, expect many more cute pictures after they welcome another royal into the family.