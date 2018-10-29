Zoe Kravitz Strips Naked To Recreate Mom Lisa Bonet’s ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover 30 Years Later: See Pics

Zoë Kravitz just honored mom Lisa Bonet in the craziest way. The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress posed nude on the cover of ‘Rolling Stone’, creating an iconic shoot Lisa did 30 years ago! See the pics here.

Like mother like daughter! Zoë Kravitz, 29, unveiled her new Rolling Stone cover on Instagram, and it’s totally hot. The cover shows Zoe posing completely naked, with her hands and hair covering her chest. Something else intriguing about the cover? It’s almost identical to her mom, Lisa Bonet‘s, Rolling Stone spread from 1988! Seriously; it’s uncanny. You can see the beautiful photos of mom and daughter, shot 30 years apart, below.

Zoë told Rolling Stone, our sister publication, that she did the cover as a tribute to her mom, who happened to be two months pregnant with her at the time! “Technically, this is my second cover,” she joked. “I’ve always loved that cover so much. When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful.” It certainly is! Zoë actually turned things up a notch for her own cover. When Lisa appeared on the cover of the 1988 Hot Issue, she was partially covered up with an unbuttoned white blouse. Inside the issue, she was fully nude, like Zoë.

“I think she was a little bummed when they used the shirt picture as the cover,” Zoë said. “I think she just thought, ‘I’m doing it, let’s do it!’ It’s less about the picture and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool.” Zoë pays homage to her famous father, Lenny Kravitz, in the issue, as well — but in a very different way. In an unreleased photo, Zoë poses while wrapped in a giant feather boa, just as Lenny did on his iconic Mama Said album cover. “I’ve kind of stayed away on purpose from referencing my parents, because I’ve been just trying to create my own identity,” she says. “But I feel like it’s a good time. I feel comfortable in my own skin. And it’s nice to do that homage to them. Because I love them! They’re my parents!”

The Rolling Stone Hot Issue 2018 hits newsstands on November 2nd! Be sure to pick up a copy for more sexy pics of Zoë inside!