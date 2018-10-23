Ariana Grande Struggling With Broken Heart: How Her Friends & Family Are Helping Her Heal

Ariana Grande is having a very tough time now that she and Pete Davidson have split, but luckily, her friends and family have swooped in to rescue her. Here’s how they’re helping!

Ariana Grande is only 25, but she’s already been through more than her fair share of traumatic events for one lifetime. First, there was the horrific bombing at her Manchester concert in May 2017. Then, the tragic overdose of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in Sept. 2018. And earlier this month, the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson. It’s certainly a lot for one person to experience, and considering this all happened in the span of less than two years, we’re not surprised to EXCLUSIVELY learn she’s suffering form a “broken heart.”

“Ariana has been really struggling emotionally since her split with Pete, she tries her best to be strong but this is undoubtedly one of the toughest times in her life because she’s not only having to cope with the end of a very intense love affair she’s also dealing with all her emotions over Mac’s death,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife. We can only imagine how much pain Ariana must be in right now. Fortunately for Ariana, she has a very tight circle of friends and an incredibly devoted family and our source says they’ve all stepped in to lift her up.

“Her friends and family have been rallying around her, she hasn’t been alone at all since her and Pete broke up. Friends have been staying with her and her grandmother (Marjorie Grande) has dropped everything to be by her side and take care of her while she copes with her broken heart. Ariana is surrounded by love right now, everyone in he life is making sure she gets through this,” our source said. We’re so happy that Ariana has so much support right now, she definitely needs it.

Another thing we’re happy to hear — Ariana just announced on Twitter that she’s ready to tour again. When a fan sent a Tweet asking the pop star about a possible Sweetener tour, Ariana replied. “i’m ready. my heart needs it actually. finalizing a few more things but i’m tryna get em dates to u asap.” Great plan Ariana, a tour and time with all your amazing fans might be exactly what you need to heal your broken heart.