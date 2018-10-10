Blake Lively, Ariana Grande & More Stars Wearing Sweaters & Sweatshirts As Mini Dresses

Sweater weather is here! See pics of Ariana Grande, Blake Lively, and more celebs who have styled their sweaters and hoodies into dresses for the ultimate fall look!

The time has finally come to dig out that storage box in the back of your closet and start wearing all of the glorious sweaters that have been patiently waiting within since last March. But if you still think it might be just a tad too hot outside to fully commit to bundling up, don’t worry. Those oversized hoodies and sweatshirts can easily be turned into cute and comfy mini dresses for fall. Seriously!

Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, and Anna Kendrick have been ditching pants to wear sweaters solo, and the results are amazing. Ariana Grande has even made the style as relevant to her personal brand as her high ponytail.

Lively donned a sweater dress in February, and yes, we are still thinking about it. She stepped out in the chilly New York air wearing a grey ribbed sweater and knee high combat boots. She didn’t seem to be bothered by the cold weather seeing as how she carried her blue fur coat and opted to bare her legs. We’re clearly big fans of the ensemble, but someone did call her out for her lack of pants.

The Gossip Girl alum shared the look on her Instagram at the time, and captioned it with a funny tale about her 3-year-old James Reynolds‘ reaction. “True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!’” You too can forget your pants and worry Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ kid this fall by putting on an oversized hoodie or sweater and calling it a day. Check out the gallery above to see how more celebs have styled the trend!