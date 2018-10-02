Tyson Beckford Reignites Kim Kardashian Feud: Sex-Shames Her With Eggplant Emoji In Her Mouth

Tyson Beckford is not stepping down from his feud with Kim Kardashian. He’s trolling her by placing an eggplant emoji in her open mouth from a racy selfie she shared.

Kim Kardashian, 37, accidentally fed right into her feud with model Tyson Beckford, 47, when she posted a super racy selfie on Oct. 1. She was seen in Chanel nipple covering lingerie with the rest of her bare boobs visible. She also opened her mouth up and put out her tongue. That was all Tyson needed to sex-shame Kim with he help of an eggplant emoji. He superimposed it right into to her mouth along with the emoji of a black man dressed in a purple suit who was the proud owner of the vegetable symbol for a penis. So yeah, He basically took Kim’s pic and made it look like she’s giving oral sex to an eggplant emoji.

“Meanwhile over here she’s doing this” he wrote across the photo he posted to his Instagram stories on Oct. 2. He made sure to include a laughing so hard it was crying face emoji. These two have been in a heated back and forth since late July, even though things had quieted down as of late.

It all began on July 31 when Tyson commented on a photo of Kim arriving at a Jimmy Kimmel Live taping wearing skin-tight velvet leggings that hugged her ample curves. He wrote “Sorry I Don’t care for it personally,” and “She is not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip,” all but claiming that the reality star had plastic surgery. Kim ended up clapping back with what some perceived to be a homophobic comment, telling him “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” with a hashtag including a cup of tea. Tyson has never said he was gay so some people thought she was trying to out him.

.

Kim explained her “Sis” comment in an Aug.9 interview with Big Boy on LA’s Real 92.3 “I was working and I saw that, and I was like, ‘Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, okay Okay, sis. You’re going to body-shame me’?” she told the legendary morning host. “People were sending me stuff on his page, he keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me. And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying sis? All my best friends are gay, I support the community, I love the community, they love me, that has nothing to do with this.” She then added for good measure, “I was just like f**k you dude” towards Tyson.