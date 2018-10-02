Chris Brown Still Fantasizes About Getting Back With Rihanna: He Thinks She’s ‘Sexier’ Than Ever

It’s been years since Chris Brown and Rihanna last broke up, but Breezy’s still has it bad for Rih. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he simply can’t move on and that he dreams they’ll get back together.

Chris Brown, 29, is still hung up on Rihanna, 30. Shocker, right? It’s been over five years since they were last together (and close to a decade since they first broke up, after he infamously physically assaulted her.) Yet, “absence makes the heart grow fonder,” as the saying goes, especially with Breezy. “Chris can not get over Rihanna, even after all these years,” a source close to Chris shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Despite the long time since they have been together, and the many tears they have both cried over their relationship, Chris still thinks about Rihanna all the time.”

“In the mornings,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “sometimes Chris likes to look at her Instagram account and in the evenings he thinks about her when he can’t fall asleep at night.” It doesn’t help Chris’s longing that Rihanna continues to flaunt her body. From all the times she’s gone out without a bra – like at her Fenty events in Dubai and Singapore – it’s like she’s abandoned the undergarment completely. These types of sexy fashion choices leave Chris wanting his ex-girlfriend even more.

“He thinks Rihanna keeps looking sexier — and better with age — which makes it impossible for him to get over her,” the insider says. “He still fantasizes that one day they might get back together again and have a happy ending. Chris really is heartbroken over Rihanna and the memories of her prevent him from moving on with someone new.”

Chris’s desire for that “happily ever after” had him snoop around in the middle of September to see if the rumors of Rihanna’s split from Hassan Jameel were true (in hopes of “shooting his shot” with her again.) Will Chris get yet another chance with Rih? Only time will tell. A lot has happened since their last public reunion in late 2012 and it seems that if being with Chris is what she wants, she’ll give him another chance.

“I decided it was more important for me to be happy,” she told Rolling Stone in January 2013 about the controversial reunion. “I wasn’t going to let anybody’s opinion get in the way of that. Even if it’s a mistake, it’s my mistake. … He doesn’t have the luxury of f*cking up again. That’s just not an option. I can’t say that nothing else will ever go wrong. But I’m pretty solid in the knowing that he’s disgusted by that. And I wouldn’t have gone this far if I ever thought that was a possibility.” Keep in mind, that was five years ago, and it’s obvious that Rihanna has moved on with her life, while Chris hasn’t.