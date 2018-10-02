Rihanna’s 10 Sexiest Braless Looks: Trench Coats, Plunging Dresses & More

Rihanna stays looking chic even with nothing underneath! See the singer’s top 10 best braless style looks of all time here!

Another day, another stunning style look from Rihanna, 30, that has us bowing down to a queen. Riri always does it real big, but her standout fashion moments all seem to have one thing in common: they don’t require a bra! The singer has been known to hit the town sans undergarments, and time after time, has proven that she isn’t shy about flaunting what she’s got. Between plunging red carpet gowns, and sleek trench coats, she slays every time! See her best braless looks here!

While spending some time in Dubai on Oct. 30. Rihanna rocked a trench coat, that plunged down deep in the front. The sultry singer clearly has a favored way of wearing a tench, and it’s with nothing underneath! The sultry look came ahead of an event she was hosting for her Fenty Beauty collection, and Riri made sure to pose for sexy photos in her daring look. With a massive sparkling belt across the front, the trench was an eye-catching statement, but the star’s cleavage was definitely front and center as well!

That wasn’t the only braless look Rihanna went for that weekend. The singer jet-set over to Singapore the same day, and whipped out another jaw-dropping look! In a bright pink sleeveless pencil dress with twisted two color bodice by Cushnie Et Ochs, Riri kept her accessories simple, with just a a pair of sparking star-shaped earrings in her ears. The pop star was just excited about the look as we were, and posted the dress on her Instagram page not one, but three times! “Singapore, you were a dream tonight. Thank you!!!!” she wrote under the first image, where she posed while running a hand through her hand. She is on fire!

Let us not forget about the time Rihanna look like an IRL life angel in all white, at the 2017 LVMH Young Fashion Designer Awards. She stepped out looking flawless in a plunging dress that screamed summer style goals, and her cleavage was on full display in the flowing frock. Rihanna somehow managed to look sexy and classy all at once! Click through the gallery above to see the stunning look, and all of her best braless fashion choices!