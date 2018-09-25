Will Smith Bungee Jumps Out Of Helicopter On 50th Birthday — See Nerve-Wracking Clip

Will Smith celebrated his 50th birthday in a big way on Sept. 25 by livestreaming his bungee jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. We’ve got the nail-biting clip here.

Well, they don’t call him Big Willie for nothing! On Sept. 25 Will Smith marked his 50th birthday by doing something extremely daring – live-streaming his second ever bungee jump. The dad-of-three performed the feat by throwing himself out of a helicopter flying over the Grand Canyon. After giving his family – wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, sons Trey, 25, and Jaden, 20, and daughter Willow, 17 – a group hug, he headed over to get into the helicopter. Before getting all kitted out he was examined by a physician, Dr. Ala Stanford, who checked his blood pressure. Once he was given the all-clear Will got ready to make the jump. Always the joker, he told the camera, “Don’t try this at home kids.”

Despite clearly looking nervous Will stepped onto the edge of the helicopter as it took off. Then just a few minutes later, the bungee cord was released and he pushed back and jumped off, screaming all the way as he bounced up and down. Ever the performer, the actor looked like he was thoroughly enjoying himself. He was swearing up a storm as well, saying, “Oh sh*t.” He added, “This is gorgeous.” After a couple of minutes though, he said, “I’m ready for them to put my ass down though. I can tell you that!”

The rapper didn’t just wake up one day and decide to perform the crazy stunt. Will was actually challenged to do it in July 2018 by the team behind the YouTube series Yes Theory. (Yes Theory was formed in 2015 by four friends from around the world who challenge themselves and strangers to take them out of their comfort zones.) The bungee jump is actually called a “heli bungee,” which means that rather than just being a straightforward bungee jump, they asked Will to fling himself out of a helicopter. In a YouTube video they said, “So, Will. As a man who’s not afraid of robots, aliens, or zombies, let’s take this sh*t to the next level with the most thrilling thing any of us has ever done, a helicopter bungee jump.” Will accepted the challenge but only on three conditions – that they do it for charity, after he finished shooting the movie he was then working on, and that they did it over the Grand Canyon. As promised Will and the Yes Theory guys performed the jump to raise awareness and donations for “education campaigns of the international advocacy organization Global Citizen,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

On the morning of his jump, Will sent a message to Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, telling him that he wasn’t “scurred” about the stunt. He said in a video, “I’m excited about this. I’m turning 50 and I just decided today I’m going to celebrate my 50th birthday all year. I’m gonna do it all year. I’m prepared for this jump. I’m ready. My mom, and Jada [Pinkett Smith], all the kids gonna be there. I’m excited and I’m not scurred [sic] because if I was scurred I would say I was scurred and I’m not scurred.”

Will Smith has a message for @michaelstrahan this morning on his crazy birthday stunt! https://t.co/W1vUNLSAev pic.twitter.com/V6FVvVsr8R — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 25, 2018

It seems that Will Smith has a thing about bungee jumping over natural wonders, because on Sept. 20 he posted a video on YouTube of him doing his first ever jump over the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe in 2017. Will, we salute you. And, oh yes, Happy Birthday!