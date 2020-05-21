Garcelle Beauvais Reveals She Dated Will Smith As His Ex-Wife Makes Cameo On ‘RHOBH’

It turns out that Garcelle Beauvais and Sheree Zampino share a mutual ex: Will Smith! Garcelle dropped this bombshell right in front of the ‘Aladdin’ star’s ex-wife on the May 20 episode of ‘RHOBH.’

Garcelle Beauvais, 53, talked about more than one ex on the May 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill. While venting to five friends about how she was completely “blindsided” by her ex-husband Mike Nilon’s affair, the conversation took a surprise turn when Sheree Zampino, 52 — who made a guest appearance on Wednesday’s episode — brought up her ex-husband Will Smith, 51.

“My biggest obstacle would be, not hating this man,” Sheree advised, and Garcelle assured she “couldn’t hate” the father of her 12-year-old twin boys Jax and Jaid Nilon. Sheree then revealed she’s in the same situation with Will! “Will and I, when we got divorced, we have never had a relationship that doesn’t have Trey at the center of it,” Sheree said, referring to the 27-year-old son she shares with the I Am Legend star. At the mention of Will’s name, Garcelle couldn’t resist spilling her big secret: “You know, I…” Garcelle paused, not sure if the group was ready to hear this. Sheree already knew what was coming, because she gave Garcelle a push of encouragement: “You can say it.”

So, Garcelle revealed that she dated Will — much to the astonishment of the group! However, The Jamie Foxx Show alum assured that she romanced Will before he was married to Sheree between 1992-1995 (so, no girl code was broken). In a confessional, Garcelle confessed, “He was hot. He was a Bachelor, I was single, you know, it happens in Hollywood.”

This isn’t the first time Garcelle and Will made headlines, though! Garcelle caused quite a stir by sharing a steamy photo of them kissing — a scene from their 1999 movie Wild Wild West — to wish him a happy birthday on Twitter in Sept. 2018. Not everyone thought it was appropriate, given that Will is now married to Jada Pinkett Smith! After facing heavy criticism, Garcelle tweeted, “Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive [prayer hands] being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day.”