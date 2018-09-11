Blake Shelton Thinks Gavin Rossdale Should Be Thanking Gwen Stefani For Her Parenting Skills

As Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani are reportedly in a custody battle over their three sons, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Blake Shelton thinks Gavin owes his ex-wife a huge ‘thank you’ for being such a great mom!

Two years after finalizing their divorce, Gavin Rossdale, 52, and Gwen Stefani, 48, have reportedly gone into “mediation” since he wants more time with their three boys — Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. There’s nothing uglier and more personal than a custody battle – just ask Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — which is why Blake Shelton, 42, is going to root from the sidelines on this one. “Blake doesn’t get involved in parenting disputes between Gwen and Gavin,” a source close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “ He believes that’s their terrain and best left for them to navigate. He tries to remain neutral as much as possible because he really doesn’t want to add any further fuel to the fire.”

Of course, it’s really impossible for Blake – a dedicated member of Team Gwen – to stay neutral in this battle. He remains “super supportive” of his love, and thinks Gwen is an amazing mom. “Blake really loves how she raises the kids with good values—all of the boys are really polite and well mannered, in addition to incredibly thoughtful and kind,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “They’re a real credit to Gwen, and Blake thinks Gavin should be bending over backwards to thank her, not causing her any more headaches and drama.”

Gavin and Gwen’s latest custody headache started around Sept. 7, when the Bush frontman decided that he wanted to see his sons more, since his schedule had recently cleared up. Gwen, on the other hand, reportedly thinks that her ex lives a “rock and roll lifestyle,” and that it’s in the kids’ best interest to stay with her, since she provides a “consistent living environment” for them. Hopefully, the two can work things out before it breaks down to Brangelina-levels of animosity.

In the meantime, Blake will do all he can to help lift up Gwen during this ordeal. He can’t really do much more than listen and be loving, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he “wishes he could do more.” However, a “rock” is exactly what Gwen needs right now, and she’s thankful for him helping give her the confidence she needs to take on this new custody fight.