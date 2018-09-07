Bobby Brown’s Sister Blasts Him After Biopic: Why Did You Let Them Make Whitney Look Bad?

Leolah Brown is NOT happy about her brother, Bobby Brown’s, biopic, which aired earlier this week — especially the way his ex, the late Whitney Houston, was portrayed in the footage.

Bobby Brown’s sister, Leolah Brown, has made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t approve of his biopic, The Bobby Brown Story, which aired in two parts on BET earlier this week. Aside from going OFF about his current wife, Alicia Etheredge, being portrayed in a positive light, she also ranted on Facebook about not being impressed by the way Bobby’s ex, Whitney Houston, was shown. “Why lie or allow THEM to lie and make Whitney look so bad?” she wrote, in response to one comment on her post. “Yes Whitney was feisty! But…but she LOVED BOBBY! SHE DID NOT DESERVE TO BE TALKED ABOUT LIKE THAT. AND THEN, TO ACTUALLY JUST STRAIGHT LIE ABOUT A BUNCH OF S*** IS WHAT I DON’T LIKE.”

Leolah’s initial rant, though, was all about Alicia. She blasted Bobby and the creators of the biopic for making it seem like Alicia welcomed Bobby’s family into her life, and insisted that that’s far from what really happened. “Without a little exaggeration [she] hates, for absolutely no reason, every single person that carries your blood,” Leolah wrote in a message to her brother. She also referred to Alicia as “evil” and “the devil,” and accused her of thinking about killing Bobby. WHOA!

Bobby and Whitney first met at an awards show in 1989, and developed a fast friendship. Things turned romantic in 1991, and they were married by July 1992. Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was born less than one year later. After an incredibly tumultuous marriage, Bobby and Whitney divorced in 2007. After that, he reconnected with Alicia, who he’d actually met before Whitney. They were married in 2012 and have three kids.