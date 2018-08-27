12 Stars Wearing Thigh-High Boots & Booty Shorts: Rita Ora & More

Stars like Rita Ora and Lady Gaga are obsessed with this hot new look: wearing thigh-high boots with short-shorts! See pics of 12 of our favorite celebs rocking the sexy trend, here!

As fall approaches, we’re in that weird in-between season. It’s about to get cooler, but it’s still way too scorching to be considered autumn. Enter this happy medium of an outfit! A lot of our favorite stars love rocking an unexpected, yet chic combo: thigh-high boots and tiny shorts! It’s the best of both worlds — their thighs can fly free, but they’re still getting some coverage. Whatever they wear on top makes the outfit. So cute!

Rita Ora, 27, was recently spotted wearing this kind of outfit, and she looked instantly fab. The “How We Do” singer and Fifty Shades of Grey actress took a casual stroll around New York City in an all-denim outfit, and that included her thigh-high boots and beret. The boots were so unique, a slouchy pair that buckled with black belts above the knee. Honestly, it kind of looked like she was wearing a cut-up pair of pants as shoes, but somehow she made it work. Same goes for the rest of her outfit: an oversized jean jacket and booty shorts. With those rose-colored glasses and giant hoops, she’s clearly taking cues from the 1970s.

Lady Gaga‘s got a lock on this look, too. During her Joanne era, not too long ago, her unofficial uniform was ripped Daisy Dukes, a giant, pink, cowboy hat, and amazing boots. For one of her most memorable outfits, Gaga wore just a bra underneath a matching, pink leather jacket, and distressed denim thigh-high boots to go with her shorts.

For more pics of your favorite celebs wearing short shorts and thigh-high boots together, like Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and more, scroll through our gallery above. You’re about to get some major fashion inspiration!