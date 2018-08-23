Kanye West Doesn’t Want 116-Lb. Kim Kardashian To Lose Anymore Weight: ‘Her Curves Are Perfect’

Kim Kardashian seems obsessed with getting skinny, but hubby Kanye West wishes she’d stop her intense dieting. We’ve got details on how he loves her curves and doesn’t want them to disappear.

Kim Kardashian, 37, was overjoyed when she revealed on July 29 that her weight had dropped to a mere 119 pounds. Now her intense diet and exercise regime has caused her to drop even more weight, revealing on Aug. 22 that she’s now down to just 116 lbs and it “feels so good.” Though her waist is so small that her ribs are showing, she’s somehow managed to keep her famous butt and bustline. Her husband Kanye West, 41, is so turned on by those curves and wishes she’s stop dieting because he fears they could disappear. “Kanye does not want Kim to lose anymore weight, he loves her body the way it is and thinks her curves are perfect,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kanye and Kim are having the best sex ever and Kanye feels like it has everything to do with her smoking hot MILF body. Kanye has always loved Kim’s body, at any size, but he really loves her famous butt. He thinks she is the perfect size right now and he made it clear to her that he would hate for her to lose anymore weight and lose any of that beautiful booty. Kanye gets really turned on when he is around Kim and he feels like he is the luckiest guy in the world when he gets to sleep with her and make love to her every night,” the insider adds.

Kim has been flaunting her slimmed down body like nobody’s business. During her recent girls trip to Miami ahead of 2Chainz‘s wedding, she wore butt-baring thongs that showed off her 24 inch waist but somehow she’s still managed to keep her sizable derriere. She’s so proud of her figure that she wore a neon yellow one shoulder crop top and a skirt with a slit up to her waist for a night out on the town on Aug. 17 and her ribcage was visible. So were the thong undies she had on as the slit caused a massive wardrobe malfunction any time she walked, exposing her underwear as well as a botched spray tan.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that,” the reality star confessed to E! News on Aug. 22. “I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels so good. I didn’t see the results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.” That’s been evident in her racy wardrobe choices that show off her new slimmed down body.