Rihanna Loves That Chris Brown’s Still Obsessed With Her — It ‘Makes Her Feel Sexy & Desired’

Rihanna is appreciating how thirsty Chris Brown is over her latest bikini pic! A source close to Rihanna told HL EXCLUSIVELY how he still makes her feel sexy!

Rihanna is eating up the fact that Chris Brown is still pining after her, especially after he reportedly gushed over her latest bikini pictures that show off how much weight she’s lost. A source close to RiRi told us EXCLUSIVELY how she knows how much she’s obsessed with her. “Rihanna loves that Chris is still obsessed with her,” our source told us. “She hears from mutual friends about him all the time so Rihanna is well aware that Chris still wants to sleep with her and would take her back in a heartbeat if she gave him the chance.”

When it comes down to it, the two of them are done for good — but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t occupy a place in her heart. “But she has no plans to get back together with Chris, she says she’s moved on,” our source went on to say. “But that doesn’t stop her from thinking about Chris or missing the good times they had together. Chris will always have a special place in her heart.”

The bottom line? Hearing rumors of his interest makes her feel desired. “He was Rihanna’s first real love, and she learned a lot from him,” our source added. “While she may never get back with Chris, just knowing that he still wants her after all these years makes her feel sexy and desired.”

We reported earlier how Chris reacted to her most recent bikini picture. “Chris thinks Rihanna looks good all the time but when he saw these latest pics his jaw dropped,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has the perfect hourglass shape right now and it’s all natural. That’s a huge turn on for Chris. He loves that Rihanna is all woman and all natural.”