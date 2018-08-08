After revealing that she weighs 119 pounds, Kim Kardashian stepped out in latex bodysuit and skirt for a date night with Kanye West. She also repped her husband’s designs with snakeskin Yeezy boots.

Kim Kardashian sizzled on her latest date night with Kanye West! The social media maven, 37, slipped into a latex bodysuit and leather body-con skirt, to grab sushi with her husband at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Aug. 7. Kim paired the ensemble with rectangular-framed sunglasses and Yeezy season 7 python boots. Kanye kept things casual in a white t-shirt, dark chinos and black lace-up boots.

For her beauty look, the KKW Beauty founder rocked a pale pink lip gloss and cat eye. Kim also wore her hair long and in tight waves. The look was achieved with the help of extensions, since the reality star recently cut her hair into a bob. However, she regretted the decision almost instantly. She asked her social media followers on July 30 what they thought of her shorter ‘do, before revealing that she wished she didn’t make the chop.

“I’m so annoyed that I cut it. I feel cutesy in it. Like, cute,” she said, before explaining that she doesn’t “feel sexy” when her locks aren’t long. By Aug. 3 she already had extensions in her hair, saying that she “couldn’t take” having a bob any longer.

Kim has been loving her latex looks lately. On July 29, she wore leather ensemble that showed off her tiny waist and curves. In a series of Instagram story videos, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner could be seen praising their sister on her physique, and expressing disbelief over her “skinny” body. Kim then revealed that she had lost weight. “I’m down to 119 pounds,” she admitted, adding, “but I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”